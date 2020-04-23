Catholic World News

Argentine government rejects bishops’ request for gradual reopening of churches

April 23, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Guillermo Oliveri, Argentina’s Secretary of Worship, told Bishop Óscar Vicente Ojea, president of the episcopal conference, that the government “for now considers it necessary to maintain current prevention measures.”

