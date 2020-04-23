Catholic World News

International Eucharistic Congress postponed

April 23, 2020

» Continue to this story on International Eucharistic Congress

CWN Editor's Note: The 52nd International Eucharistic Congress, scheduled to take place in Budapest in September, has been postponed until 2021. The 2021 World Meeting of Families has been rescheduled for 2022, and the 2022 World Youth Day will take place in 2023.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!