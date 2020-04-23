Catholic World News

Vietnam court upholds Catholic activist’s long jail sentence

April 23, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Peter Nguyen Nang Tinh, 44, has been sentenced to 11 years in prison for “writing and posting [Facebook] articles that defamed and opposed the Communist government, rejected its achievements, and distorted its history.”

