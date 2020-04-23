Catholic World News

Oldest cathedral in South Africa is desecrated

April 23, 2020

» Continue to this story on Fides

CWN Editor's Note: St. Mary’s Cathedral in Cape Town is located less than a half mile from the Houses of Parliament. “A ciborium, a pyx, four silver candelabra, a gold-plated chalice, and two gold-plated patens have been stolen,” according to the report. “The consecrated hosts from the ciborium have been left inside the tabernacle but the host from the pyx has been removed.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!