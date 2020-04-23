Catholic World News

Federal appeals court upholds Arkansas moratorium on surgical abortions

April 23, 2020

» Continue to this story on National Right to Life News

CWN Editor's Note: Overturning a lower court decision that struck down the moratorium, the Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that the court “failed to meaningfully apply the Supreme Court’s framework for reviewing constitutional challenges to state actions taken in response to a public health crisis. Such a failure constitutes a clear abuse of discretion.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!