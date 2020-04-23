Catholic World News

French president, Pope Francis speak for 45 minutes

April 23, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: At the beginning of the telephone conversation, in which CO19 and international debt relief were discussed, President Emmanuel Macron “renewed his invitation to the Pope to visit France,” according to the report.

