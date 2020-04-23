Catholic World News

Vatican will ‘gradually reactivate ordinary services’ in May

April 23, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: At an April 22 meeting chaired by Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican’s Secretary of State, “it was decided to gradually reactivate ordinary services, while keeping in place the health precautions intended to limit the contagion, so as to ensure service to the Holy Father and to the universal Church.”

