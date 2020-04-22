Catholic World News

French archbishop protests police disruption of Mass

April 22, 2020

» Continue to this story on Le Salon Belge (French)

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Michel Aupetit of Paris has raised a protest after three police officers burst into the church of St. Andrew of Europe while the pastor was celebrating Mass and insisted that he stop immediately.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!