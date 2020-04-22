Catholic World News

Federal judge denies Baptist church’s bid to block Kentucky governor’s CO19 order

April 22, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: A federal district court ruled that the church (Maryville Baptist Church in Louisville) was not the victim of discrimination because Kentucky’s governor had banned all mass gatherings.

