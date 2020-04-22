Catholic World News

2/3 of Christian families have left Aleppo

April 22, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “The number of Christian families, of all denominations, in Aleppo before the [Syrian Civil War] stood at around 30,000,” said Father Antoine Tahhan, an Armenian Catholic priest. “Now that figure has fallen to around 10,000 … In order to encourage the families to return to Syria, economic sanctions must be lifted.”

