UN has ignored tragedy of stillbirth, report charges

April 22, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “Twenty years ago, UN human rights experts deliberately removed the issue of stillbirth from the human rights agenda while at the same time inserting abortion, which was never included in a UN treaty,” according to the report. “Thus, the UN human rights system discarded an important tool for ending the tragedy of 2.6 million stillbirths every year.”

