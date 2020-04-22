Catholic World News

Ecumenical Patriarch issues Earth Day message

April 22, 2020

» Continue to this story on Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America

CWN Editor's Note: “Our prayer is that this critical moment will be for all of us and for the entire planet an occasion for renewal and redemption, for liberation and transformation, as well as for inspiration and illumination,” said Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew, who holds a primacy of honor among the Orthodox churches.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

