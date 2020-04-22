Catholic World News
Donation falloff puts 1 in 6 parishes at serious risk, Alberta archdiocesan official says
April 22, 2020
» Continue to this story on Grandin Media
CWN Editor's Note: The Archdiocese of Edmonton has 124 parishes and missions.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
For all current news, visit our News home page.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!