Peruvian bishop resigns, but not on his own initiative

April 22, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop José Luis del Palacio y Pérez-Medel of Callao, Peru, resigned at 70, five years before the canonical resignation age. According to a Peruvian media report and an online petition (Spanish-language links), there were strong tensions between the bishop, a member of the Neocatechumenal Way, and some members of his flock who do not belong to the movement.

