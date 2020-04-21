Catholic World News

In Pakistan, Christian woman commits suicide after being denied CO19 food aid

April 21, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The US Commission on International Religious Freedom recently condemned the denial of food aid to non-Muslims in Pakistan.

