Prelate offers condolences following deadliest mass shooting in Canada’s history

April 21, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “Such a tragic event, involving the meaningless death of so many of our fellow citizens has shocked us all, adding more collective suffering to an already tragic time in our province, our country and in our personal lives,” Archbishop Anthony Mancini said following the Nova Scotia killings. “As a faith leader in the Christian tradition, it is possible to offer some support with the tenant [sic] of our faith, the heart of the Easter message, that life carries on beyond death.”

