World Meeting of Families, World Youth Day postponed

April 21, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The World Meeting of Families is now scheduled to take place in Rome in June 2022, rather than in June 2021. World Youth Day is now scheduled take place in Lisbon in August 2023, rather than in 2022.

