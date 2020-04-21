Catholic World News

US bishops urge FDA to develop an ethical CO19 vaccine

April 21, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “There is no need to use ethically problematic cell lines to produce a COVID vaccine, or any vaccine, as other cell lines or processes that do not involve cells from abortions are available and are regularly being used,” four USCCB committee chairmen, joined by 20 other medical and pro-life leaders, said in a letter. “No American should be forced to choose between being vaccinated against this potentially deadly virus and violating his or her conscience.”

