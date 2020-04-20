Catholic World News

Vatican journal launches Chinese edition

April 20, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Civilta Cattolica, the Jesuit-run journal, launched a Chinese-language edition this week. Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Secretary of State, welcomed the development as the “fruit of the friendly encounter with the rich tradition of the Chinese people.” Civilta Cattolica is regarded as a semi-official Vatican organ, because its essays are reviewed in advance by the Secretariat of State.

