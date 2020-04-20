Catholic World News

Hong Kong diocese sees ‘political persecution’

April 20, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Hong Kong police have arrested 15 prominent public advocates for democracy, in what the justice-and-peace commission of the local Catholic diocese described as “obviously political persecution.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

