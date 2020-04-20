Catholic World News

Federal court blocks enforcement of Kansas governor’s restrictions on religious gatherings

April 20, 2020

» Continue to this story on Religion Clause

CWN Editor's Note: “Religious activities were specifically targeted for more onerous restrictions than comparable secular activities,” a federal district court ruled as it granted a restraining order in the case of First Baptist Church v. Kelly. “The secular facilities that are still exempt from the mass gathering prohibition or that are given more lenient treatment, despite the apparent likelihood they will involve mass gatherings, include airports, childcare locations, hotels, food pantries and shelters, detoxification centers, retail establishments ... retail food establishments, public transportation, job centers, office spaces used for essential functions, and the apparently broad category of ‘manufacturing, processing, distribution, and production facilities.’”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!