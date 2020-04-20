Catholic World News

‘We praise the Lord of glory,’ Ecumencial Patriarch says in Easter message

April 20, 2020

» Continue to this story on Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America

CWN Editor's Note: Born in 1940, Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew was installed in 1991 as Archbishop of Constantinople and Ecumenical Patriarch, and holds a primacy of honor among the Orthodox churches. Most Eastern Christians commemorated Easter on April 19.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!