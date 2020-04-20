Catholic World News

‘The Lord does not abandon us’: Italian bishop says holy thorn has changed color

April 20, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Luigi Mansi of Andria, a southern Italian city where a thorn from Christ’s crown of thorns has been enshrined since 1308, says that he and others have observed the thorn changing color. “Prodigious signs” have also occurred in other years, the prelate said.

