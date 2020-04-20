Catholic World News

Tanzania’s Catholic president proclaims 3 days of national prayer

April 20, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “Places of worship remain open” in the East African nation (map), according to the report. “Thousands of people attended public Masses after a presidential directive allowed churches and mosques to remain open, so that people could seek spiritual comfort and material aid.”

