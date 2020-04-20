Catholic World News

Authentic hope in the risen Christ is heart of papal Easter message, Vatican spokesman says

April 20, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: In a front-page column, Andrea Tornielli, the editorial director of the Dicastery for Communication, writes that Pope Francis, in his words at Easter, distinguished hope in the risen Christ from an optimistic sense that our problems will vanish. In addition, “Francis’ Easter message calls us to realism, to the responsibility that we have, because this is not the time for indifference and the whole world is suffering.”

