Epidemic threatens future of European Union, cardinal fears

April 17, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The president of Commission of the Bishops’ Conferences of the European Union (COMECE), Cardinal Jean-Claude Hollerich, has expressed concern that the CO19 epidemic could contribute to “disenchantment with the European project.” The cardinal saw a “return to national interests” as a threat to the future of the European Union.

