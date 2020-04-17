Catholic World News

Suit challenges Chattanooga’s ban on drive-in church services

April 17, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “City officials go too far when they single out churches for punishment, preventing them from alternate versions of worship during this pandemic that are specifically designed to comply with health and safety recommendations from both state and federal authorities,” Alliance Defending Freedom said in a statement. “It makes no sense that you can sit in your car in a crowded parking lot or at a drive-in restaurant in Chattanooga, but you can’t sit in your car at a drive-in church service.”

