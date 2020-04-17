Catholic World News

Bishops’ commission calls on EU nations to accept refugees

April 17, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “COMECE reiterates the need to relocate asylum seekers from the Greek islands because the situation there is particularly dramatic: around 20,000 people are settled in Moira camp, on the island of Lesbos, whose facilities are designed to accommodate only 3,000 asylum seekers,” the Commission of the Bishops’ Conferences of the EU said in a statement.

