Catholic World News

Colombian bishop pleads for truce

April 17, 2020

» Continue to this story on Fides

CWN Editor's Note: The Colombian conflict began in 1964, and despite a 2016 peace agreement between the Colombian government and the main rebel group, violence persists in portions of the nation. Echoing the Pope’s recent appeal for a global ceasefire, Bishop Juan Carlos Barreto of Quibdó (map) pleaded for peace (Spanish-language link).

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!