New Mexico bishop allows public Masses to resume

April 16, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Peter Baldacchino of Las Cruces has allowed the priests of his diocese to resume the public celebration of Mass, urging them to use appropriate safeguards and comply with emergency restrictions. The bishop said that with a nationwide shutdown likely to last for some time, the ban on public Masses “cannot become the status quo for the foreseeable future.”

