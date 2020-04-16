Catholic World News

‘Reprehensible’: US commission troubled by denial of food aid to Pakistani Hindus, Christians

April 16, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Islam is the official religion of the South Asian nation of 211 million (map), the fifth most populous in the world. “As COVID-19 continues to spread, vulnerable communities within Pakistan are fighting hunger and to keep their families safe and healthy,” USCIRF Commissioner Anurima Bhargava. “Food aid must not be denied because of one’s faith.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

