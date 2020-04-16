Catholic World News

Pandemic presages a new era, Ukrainian Catholic leader says

April 16, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “Europe’s history shows that every time deadly diseases like plague and cholera passed through this continent, they triggered a new era,” Major Archbishop Sviatoslav Shevchuk, head of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church, preached on April 12, which was Palm Sunday on his church’s calendar. “Just as the buds on the trees show that there will be a change of the season, so today we see that the time of a new life is coming.”

