Pope creates Vatican CO19 commission with 5 working groups

April 16, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “The Holy Father has entrusted us with two main tasks,” Cardinal Peter Turkson, prefect of the Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development, said of the commission, which has five working groups. The first task is charitable assistance; the second, “what will follow the crisis, on the economic and social consequences of the pandemic, on what we will have to face, and above all on how the Church can offer itself as a safe point of reference to the world lost in the face of an unexpected event.” Argentine Father Augusto Zampini, the dicastery’s new adjunct secretary, will play a leading role.

