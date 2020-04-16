Catholic World News

Cardinal criticizes World Health Organization for pressuring African nations to legalize abortion

April 16, 2020

» Continue to this story on Cardinal Napier

CWN Editor's Note: Commenting on President Donald Trump’s decision to halt funding to the World Health Organization, Cardinal Wilfrid Napier of South Africa tweeted, “It’s not the best time for those who’ve been born already & fear for their lives at the hands of COVID-19! But isn’t it the BEST time [to halt funding] for the UNBORN whose lives are under threat due to WHO’s pressure on African nations especially to legalise abortion!”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!