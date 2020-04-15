Catholic World News

Vatican quashes video footage of Pope with whiskey bottle

April 15, 2020

» Continue to this story on London Times (registration required)

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican has censored video footage of Pope Francis brandishing a bottle of Scotch whiskey that he had received as a gift from Scottish seminarians. In the suppressed footage the Pontiff reportedly joked that the bottle contained “the real water of life.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

