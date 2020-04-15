Catholic World News

‘Phone call from Pope’ was a hoax, nun learns

April 15, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: A woman religious working with CO19 patients in Rome, who reported receiving an encouraging phone call from Pope Francis, has revealed that the call was a hoax. Sister Angel Bipendu had taken the call seriously until she recognized the phone number from which it was placed.

