Suit challenges enforcement of CO19 orders against North Carolina pro-life activists

April 15, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “The County has passed, and the City is enforcing, regulations limiting the operations of certain businesses and activities, and imposing social distancing requirements in response to the recent pandemic, but those requirements have been applied in an inconsistent and unconstitutional manner with respect to peaceful conduct and charitable religious activities in Greensboro,” Love Life contends in its lawsuit.

