‘Blessed are the peacemakers’: Pope Francis continues reflections on Beatitudes

April 15, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: On January 29, Pope Francis began a series of Wednesday general audiences devoted to the Beatitudes. “One kind of peace can be seen in the biblical term Shalom, which signifies an abundant, flourishing life,” the Pope said on April 15. “A second idea is the modern notion of interior serenity. Yet this second type of peace is incomplete since spiritual growth often occurs precisely when our tranquility has somehow been disturbed.”

