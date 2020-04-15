Catholic World News

Bishops rap US, Mexico over deportations

April 15, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Mexico is “allowing its northern neighbor to expel citizens of any country in its territory, including many without due process and without the necessary protection provided to asylum seekers,” a group of bishops from Mexico, Guatemala, and Honduras said in a statement. Likewise, Mexico itself “continues to expel Central American citizens, in particular Honduran migrants, to Guatemala, violating international law and leaving these Honduran citizens in a situation of total lack of protection, thus increasing their degree of vulnerability.”

