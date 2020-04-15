Catholic World News

Philippine bishop calls for immediate release of cash aid for workers

April 15, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Gerardo Alminaza of San Carlos said that regulations require employers to file paperwork for cash aid on behalf of former employees affected by the CO19 lockdown. “We reiterate our call to the government to oblige all companies to apply on behalf of their workers and/or allow workers to apply directly for the said assistance,” the prelate said.

