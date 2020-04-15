Catholic World News

Pope calls Cardinal Dolan to express love, concern for people of New York

April 15, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “He asked me to relay his prayerful best wishes to the sick, the doctors, nurses, EMT’s, medical professionals, and caregivers who are tending to them, our civic leaders, as well as our priests, religious, and lay people,” said Cardinal Dolan. “I thanked the Pope for the leadership he has displayed during this global pandemic.”

