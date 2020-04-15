Catholic World News

Cardinal Sarah weighs in on priestly celibacy, Amazon synod, Church in Germany

April 15, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The prefect of the Congregation for Divine Worship and the Discipline of the Sacraments spoke with Valeurs actuelles, a French news magazine.

