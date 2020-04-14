Catholic World News

Vatican shutdown extended to May 3

April 14, 2020

Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican has announced that emergency measures put in place on April 3 in response to the CO19 epidemic—including the closing of St. Peter’s basilica—will be extended through May 3.

