Catholic World News

Russian Orthodox leader offers Easter greetings to Pope Francis, other Christian leaders

April 14, 2020

» Continue to this story on Moscow Patriarchate

CWN Editor's Note: “Sharing the joy of the feast with those who are near and who are far, let us join efforts to assert in society the intransient moral values, help those who suffer from injustice, who are persecuted or endangered by the spreading coronavirus infection,” Patriarch Kirill of Moscow said in his Easter greeting to heads of non-Orthodox churches.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!