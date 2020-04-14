Catholic World News

Christ’s Resurrection offers us hope, Pope says during Easter Monday address

April 14, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “The proclamation that Christ is risen has spread everywhere and has reached every corner of earth, becoming for everyone the message of hope,” Pope Francis said during his Easter Monday Regina Caeli address (video). “Jesus’ resurrection tells us that death does not have the last world, life does. In raising His only-begotten Son, God the Father has fully manifested His love and His mercy to humanity for all time.”

