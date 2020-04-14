Catholic World News

African cardinals welcome Cardinal Pell’s release

April 14, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “Thank God the TRUTH has triumphed!”, Cardinal Wilfrid Napier of South Africa tweeted. Cardinal Peter Turkson, prefect of the Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development, said, “ I thank the Higher Court of Australia with you for upholding your innocence at this time to enable you celebrate your vindication with that of the Lord, whose priest you are, at EASTER. May He be praised!”

