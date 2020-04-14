Catholic World News

IMF cancels debt payments for 6 months for 25 poor nations battling CO19

April 14, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The International Monetary Fund’s decision came one day after the Pope’s Urbi et Orbi Easter message, in which he said, “May all nations be put in a position to meet the greatest needs of the moment through the reduction, if not the forgiveness, of the debt burdening the balance sheets of the poorest nations.”

