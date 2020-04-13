Catholic World News

Cardinal Nichols opts for spiritual communion on Good Friday

April 13, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: During a livestreamed Good Friday service, Cardinal Vincent Nichols of Westminster declined to consume the Eucharist, explaining that in solidarity with the many Catholics unable to receive Communion because of the national quarantine, he would instead make a spiritual communion. (To complete a valid Mass the priest-celebrant must receive Communion. But the Good Friday liturgy is not a Mass.)

