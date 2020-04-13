Catholic World News

Federal court allows drive-in church services for Easter in Louisville

April 13, 2020

» Continue to this story on Religion Clause

CWN Editor's Note: “On Holy Thursday, an American mayor criminalized the communal celebration of Easter,” the court ruled. “That sentence is one that this Court never expected to see outside the pages of a dystopian novel, or perhaps the pages of The Onion … It is ‘beyond all reason,’ unconstitutional … Here, Louisville has targeted religious worship by prohibiting drive-in church services, while not prohibiting a multitude of other non-religious drive-ins and drive-throughs – including, for example, drive-through liquor stores.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!