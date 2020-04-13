Catholic World News

Easter at the Holy Sepulchre, where Christ rose: ‘May the wide open tomb of Christ open up wide our tombs as well’

April 13, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “Strange as it may seem, the experience we are living in these days is nearest to the Easter one and the dearest and ever-powerful sign of the Holy Sepulchre of Christ next to which we celebrate,” Archbishop Pierbattista Pizzaballa, OFM, apostolic administrator of the Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem, said at the beginning of his Easter Vigil homily. He also preached an Easter Sunday homily (video).

